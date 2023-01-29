BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, And Rose Pose With Roger Federer At Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink recently went viral after tennis legend Roger Federer posted a picture with the group on his social media on Saturday January 28. Roger Federer took to his Instagram and wrote, "My kids said this was a definite IG post." He also added black and pink hearts to the caption referring to the girl group's name.

In the picture, the quartet; Jennie Kim, Lalisa Manobal, Jisoo and Rosé are dressed in color-coordinated outfits as they posed surrounding Federer. The Swiss maestro and Blackpink met during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week's musical charity event, The Yellow Pieces Gala.

Check out the post here:

Roger and his wife Mirka with Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, also visited the Haute Couture fashion displays of Dior and Chanel.

More about Blackpink

Blackpink was in Paris to perform at the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity event put on by a nonprofit headed by Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France. Pharrell Williams, an American musician, and Mika, a British singer, were among the other celebrities that took the stage at the concert.

Blackpink recently made its much-anticipated comeback with the album 'Born Pink' as all the members were focussing on their solo projects for the last two years.

On the work front, Blackpink announced 36 shows from October 2022 to June 2023 for their 'Born Pink' world tour, spanning Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania. Additionally, YG Entertainment announced Jisoo will be making her solo debut later this year. Other members of the group have already released their solos.