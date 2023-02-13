Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child; Announce News With A 'discreet' Post

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are officially a family of six. The couple recently welcomed their fourth baby and announced the good news in a 'discreet' yet creative way. On Monday morning, Blake dropped a series of photos in which her baby bump wasn't visible. The news was also reported by People.

In the first picture, the couple posed with Reynolds' mother Tammy. Lively sported a black body-hugging tank top teamed with blue jeans. The rest of the photos featured four food bowls. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy."

See the post below:

As soon as the post was dropped, several fans took to her comment section and congratulated the couple. They also appreciated the way Lively and Ryan broke the news. One fan commented, "She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this."

While one user wrote, "Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo", "No baby in the tummy!!!, penned the other user. Yet another one commented, "Great discreet birth announcement! Congratulations Reynolds family!"

However, the couple hasn't revealed any other details about the newborn yet.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are parents to three daughters with Ryan -- James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Blake revealed her pregnancy news after she flaunted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. Ryan opened up about her wife's pregnancy when he appeared on the Today Show and said, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that." He further mentioned that his bias comes from the "experience" of having daughters around.