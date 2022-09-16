Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Expecting Fourth Child; Actor Debuts Bump At Red Carpet Event

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fans were treated to delightful news on September 15 after the Gossip Girl star visually announced her pregnancy. The couple is all set to welcome their fourth child after Lively was spotted debuting her baby bump at the recently held 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday in NYC.

With her red carpet appearance, the 35-year-old star confirmed that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting a fourth child after having three daughters James Reynolds, Betty Reynolds, and Inez Reynolds together. Though the two stars have remained tight-lipped about the same on Instagram, however Lively's red carpet appearance has now confirmed the news.

Blake Lively expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

While making her glamorous presence on the red carpet, the actor was all smiles as she cradled her beautiful belly. For the New York City event, Blake kept things glamorous as she added a retro flair to her fit. She donned a gold sequin mini dress with long flare sleeves as she accompanied the look with classic gold hoops and a white satin headband.



While Lively and Reynolds prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight and off of social media, they're not shy when it comes to talking about their family life in interviews. During a discussion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Reynolds joked about his "wild" daughters, saying, "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. The exciting news comes before the couple's 10th wedding anniversary this month. The duo met on the sets of Green Lantern. Soon after their first meeting, the couple started dating before tying the knot in September 2012.

IMAGE: Instagram/bazaarindonesia