Bob Saget Performed Stand-up Routine Hours Before His Death; Loved The Show

The news of actor/comedian Bob Saget's sudden death shocked the entire world, he was 65 at the time of his death. The actor best known for his role in the sitcom Full House was on his stand-up tour and performed on a live show just a few hours before his death. Saget had also taken to his social media handles to post about his stand-up gig and had written that he had 'loved' performing live.

Bob Saget had taken to his social media handles and shared his experience on what would become his final standup show in Ponte Vedra on Saturday night. The Full House alum shared a picture from his live show and wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

As per AP, Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget's Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bruce and The Olsen sisters paid their tribute to the late actor. Stamos via his Twitter wrote, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby." Candace Cameron Bruce, who played Saget's daughter in the sitcom wrote, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

As per People, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who also played his daughters in the show, released a statement on Saget's passing away. Their statement read, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

(Image: Instagram/@bobsaget)