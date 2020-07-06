Bollywood Couples Quiz: Take This Quiz And Test Your Love For Your Favourite Couples

Bollywood has given the world some great reel life stories. But, in real life also, Bollywood celebrities have given the fans many reasons to believe in love. The love story of some of the Bollywood celebrities is not less than a fairytale. Here is a Bollywood celebrities quiz based on their love story. Take the quiz and see how much you know your favourite celebrity’s real-life love story. Read ahead.

Bollywood celebrity couple quiz

1. He is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated movie actors and is 14 years elder to his wife. Not belonging to a family with a background, the couple had an arranged marriage. The two are so in love right now and are proud parents to two children. Which celebrity couple is this?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

2. Both these actors were in their individual relationships at the time they met each other. However, their attraction towards each other grew instantly and they left their partners to be together. They dated each other for four years and eventually tied the knot in 1999. They even gave the media the wrong address of the venue in order to keep their marriage low key. Having completed more than two decades of their marriage the two are proud parents of two children. Which celebrity couple is this?

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

3. She is two years older than him. The two can often be seen together on the big screen and have shared a close friendship since they first met. Their friendship evolved into something more and things took a serious turn on the sets of Umrao Jaan. Today they have been married for 13 years and are proud parents of a beautiful little daughter. Which celebrity couple is this?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

4. Their romance started to brew between the two on the sets of their critically-acclaimed movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali. The two actors dated for six years before finally tying the knot on November 14, 2018. Which celebrity couple is this?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

5. It is his second marriage. He is ten years older to her. The two fell in love on the sets of a movie where she plays a con-woman and cons him, leaving his broke and heartbroken. They dated for five years and finally tied a knot on October 16, 2012. The two have been married for almost a decade now and are proud parents of a little baby boy. Which celebrity couple is this?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

6. She is ten years elder to him. After just two months of dating each other, they tied the knot on December 1, 2018. He had shut the entire Tiffany store and set up a very romantic proposal for her. Which celebrity couple is this?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

7. The couple met during the shoot of an advertisement. After dating for almost four years, the couple decided to tie the knot on December 11, 2017, in a closed ceremony in Finland with only 42 people attending the wedding. Which celebrity couple is this?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

8. These two actors fell in love on the sets of their first movie together. They started dating each other when they weren’t even so successful and established in their career. The two have been with each other through thick and thin and after dating each other for nine years, the two finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The two are still in a happy and strong marriage and are proud parents of two little boys. Which celebrity couple is this?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

9. This is his third marriage. These two actors fell in love on the sets of their first movie together. After one year of dating each other, they finally tied a knot on April 30, 2016. Which celebrity couple is this?

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

10. They fell in love with each other in the initial days of their career back in 1999. Soon after the two tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The two still remain in a strong and happy marriage and are proud parents of two children. Which celebrity couple is this?

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ANSWERS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor Ajay Devgn and Kajol Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.