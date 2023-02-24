Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi On Her Death Anniversary, Drops Throwback Photos

On the occasion of Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary on Friday (February 24), her husband and film producer Boney Kapoor shared a couple of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle.

In one of the shared pictures, Sridevi can be seen dressed in a black-and-white ensemble while Boney is donned in a grey jacket with black T-shirt underneath. The Judaai actress is kissing her husband on the cheek. Boney captioned the photo with, "Just expressing".

Check out the post here:

In the other monochrome picture, the couple is seen standing side by side as they smile looking away from the camera.

Earlier on Thursday, Boney also shared the last picture ever clicked of Sridevi. The group photograph clicked at Mohit Marwah's wedding featured Sridevi, Boney, their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Boney's sister Reena Kapoor, and other family members.

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared a post about her mother on social media on February 21 and remembered her ahead of her death anniversary.

Her caption read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

More about Sridevi's death

Sridevi died back in 2018 while visiting a family wedding in Dubai. The Bollywood actor reportedly died after she drowned in a bathtub on February 24. Janhvi was working on her debut Dhadak, which came out five months after Sridevi’s passing.

Sridevi’s last film was Mom, which was released posthumously and reached critical acclaim. She also appeared in the 2018 film Zero, where she had a cameo.

Meanwhile, Sridevi;s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is currently gearing up for her debut film, The Archies, by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also feature Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead roles.