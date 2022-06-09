'Boston George': Johnny Depp To Make Comeback On Screen With Drug Smuggling Docu-series

Post coming out victorious in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, things seem to turn normal professionally for actor Johnny Depp. After a grueling six-weeks defamation trial, the actor who is now focusing on his derailed career is all set to make an on-screen comeback with docuseries Boston George. The forthcoming project is based on drug trafficker and smuggler George Jacob Jung.

According to Deadline, the series is all set to premiere on streaming service Fandor on July 22. The five-part series shows a decent chunk of interviews with Johnny Depp, who portrayed the late Jung in the 2001 film Blow. The upcoming project will mark the actor's return to the screen since his lengthy U.S trial against former wife Amber Heard ended.

Johnny Depp to make comeback on-screen with docu-series

According to the International media outlet, the series is described by Depp as “a very charming outlaw". The Boston George explores Jung’s life of drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, and being a lawbreaker. Jung who passed away last year was reunited with several acquaintances from all walks of life, including Depp, author Bruce Porter, partner Ronda Clay Spinello, friend Waino Tuominen, and former undercover DEA agent Tom Tinnerington while bringing out the true story of the late smuggler.

Deadline reported that following the premiere of the much-awaited series, the streaming platform plans to drop one episode per week each Friday. Cinedigm will make each episode available on TVOD the day after it premieres.

More about Boston George

Jung also known as Boston George and El Americano, was a major figure in the cocaine trade in the U.S. in the 1970s and early 1980s. George along with his partner Carlos Leader smuggled cocaine into the U.S. for the Colombian Medellin Cartel. Later, he was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 1994 on conspiracy charges but was released in 2014. Work on the series based on his life started a few years ago but Jung’s passing in 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic just caused hurdles in the filming process.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, the actor will star shared a cryptic post that featured the black and white photo of Austrian-American actor Hedy Lamarr who has starred in several Hollywood films, and captioned it as "Soon… X".

