Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Spotted Spending Time Together At Kanye West's Concert

Actor Brad Pitt is making headlines yet again after separation from wife Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt was seen spending some quality time with Alia Shawkat, as the duo were photographed together at a concert. Brad and Alia were attending Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl.

The rumour

After attending the concert together, Brad and Alia visited the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles. Fans would assume that something is brewing between the two but its not true. A source told the People magazine that the 55-year-old actor is "very much about keeping friends as friends". Alia is just a friend of Brad Pitt and there is nothing steamy between the two, the source added.

The source added that Brad just loves surrounding himself with good friends. The Troy actor loves the art world and has a large group of artist friends that he hangs out with. Several are women, but that doesn't mean that he is dating them. Another source told the magazine that the actors are just friends and nothing romantic is going on between them. Brad likes to spend some time with Alia as the pair are good friends.

Brad Pitt whose acting career began in 1987 with roles in the hit Fox television series has earned himself a name in the industry. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston before marrying Angelina Jolie in 2014. The couple divorced in 2019 citing irreconcilable differences. As a public figure, Pitt has been cited as one of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Pitt was considered as the world's most attractive man for several years.

Pitt was last seen in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the movie is a comedy-drama film directed by Quentin Tarantino. The film was premiered at Cannes Film Festival and was critically well-received. Pitt's upcoming projects are Kajillionaire, Blonde, Irresistible and Minari.

