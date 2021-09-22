Brad Pitt Files Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie Involving Co-owned French Property

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has reportedly sued his ex-wife and actor Angelina Jolie for attempting to carve him out of a deal they co-own involving the French property and vineyard, Chateau Miraval in Correns, France.

According to the court papers obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Pitt's company, Mondo Bongo, has filed a lawsuit against Jolie's company, Nouvel, accusing her of trying to offload her 50% share in the 1,000-acre, $164 million Chateau Miraval. The court papers were filed in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of 'systemic obstruction'

The lavish property, Miraval, is owned by a separate limited liability corporation, Quimicum, that both parties control. According to the court papers, Pitt originally held a 60 percent share of Quimicum through Mondo Bongo while Jolie held 40 percent through Nouvel. The Mondo Bondo has sued Nouvel to cancel the transfer of Quimicum shares from Mondo Bongo to Nouvel.

As per Page Six, the former couple had agreed upon taking prior permission for selling their estate's shares as part of their initial agreement. In the legal complaint, Pitt's company has now accused Jolie of trying to sell her shares without Pitt's right of first refusal.

Jolie has been slammed as 'vindictive' and guilty of "systemic obstruction" in the lawsuit that states, "it is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel [Jolie’s company] did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager", ET revealed.

Angelina Jolie says ‘I just want my family to heal’

Even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalised their divorce in 2019, they are still involved in a bitter custody battle involving their six children as well. Recently in an interview with The Guardian, Jolie spoke about her divorce from Pitt where she mentioned that she just wants her family to heal. She also said that she feared for her children's safety during her marriage. When asked if she fears for the safety of her children, she answered, “Yes, for my family. My whole family”. She further said, "I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”.

(Image source: AP)