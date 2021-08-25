Brad Pitt-led 'Bullet Train' First Look: Pitt In 'tussle Over Briefcase' With Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, which is all set to come to the big screen soon, recently unveiled the first look for the upcoming film at CinemaCon. The recently revealed first looks reportedly featured Brad Pitt and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Here's all we know about the upcoming film -

Bullet Train is expected to release on April 8, 2022.

Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny tussle in the first look for 'Bullet Train'

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is all set to appear with Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt in the upcoming Bullet Train. The duo is slated to play assassins in the upcoming film and was seen going 'head-to-head' with one another in the recently released first look. According to Variety, Pitt and Bad Bunny were "seen slapping each other and tussling over a briefcase" in the recent footage shown at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The rapper's character will reportedly be a "formidable opponent" of Pitt's character, who is called Ladybug. No footage from Bullet Train has been made available yet.

Bullet Train's cast, plot, and more

The Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train has been directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. According to People.com, "the movie follows five assassins on a high-speed bullet train who realize their assigned targets are related." The film is reportedly based on the book Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and is a Japanese book.

Apart from Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny, the film also stars Sandra Bullock, who will make her first-ever appearance alongside Pitt. In addition, Bullet Train features an ensemble cast that includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada and, Karen Fukuhara.

While speaking to the Vulture back in March, a stunt coordinator named Greg Rementer mentioned that Pitt had done "95%" of all of his physical stunts in the film. The stunt master was all praises for Pitt and said,

He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there! Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji—who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior—all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff.

IMAGE - AP