Brad Pitt, Rumoured Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Step Out For Dinner Date In Paris

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris recently. They were first linked together in November last year and it seems like they have taken to each other's company and are working towards their relationship. A video and some pictures from the time Brad and Ines stepped out during the evening have been going viral on social media.

In a video going viral on Twitter, the rumoured couple was seen sitting together at Fouquet's on the Champs-Elysees. Ines looked stunning in a sparkly silver gown which featured a low-cut neckline. Brad looked handsome in a black suit.

Brad Pitt attends Cesar Film Awards

Before heading out for the dinner date with his rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt was present at the Cesar Film Awards and presented a trophy to director David Fincher. They have collaborated on the 1999 cult movie Fightclub.

About Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship

As per the news reports, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfreind Ines de Ramon is a celebrity health coach. There might be something serious brewing between them as Ines is believed to have met most of Brad's six children which he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angelina divorced in 2019 but have been involved in an ongoing custody battle for their kids.

Meanwhile, Ines was prevciously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. They went their separate ways after three years of marriage between 2019 and 2022. Their relationship reportedly ended due to "irreconcilable differences". Their divorce case in ongoing. Ines does not have any children from her previous relationship.