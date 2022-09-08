Brad Pitt Slammed With $250 Million Lawsuit By Angelina Jolie's Former Company Over Winery

After Brad Pitt lost the legal battle against his wife Angelina Jolie over the couple's French winery that they bought together, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has lent into trouble again. Following Angelina's win in the French winery case in July, a new lawsuit has been filed against Pitt that claimed he had launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery.

As per Page Six, the lawsuit stated that the campaign against the winery that the couple bought was "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of the winery's profit.

Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company

The International outlet also revealed that the court papers were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. It claimed that after Angelina and Brad bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it, each one of them owned 50% of it. The document also revealed that “much of Angelina's personal wealth” was tied up in the winery.

Both Angelina and Brad had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. However, Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard. The suit claims that the pair had an agreement that the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star would oversee their humanitarian projects, including the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while “oversight of the couple’s investment in Chateau Miraval was left in the hands of Pitt.”

According to Variety, in 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. Pitt allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

IMAGE: Instagram/_brangelina__