Bradley Cooper To Launch Production Company, Set To Bankroll 'Hyperion'

Eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper who has been entertaining fans for a long is all set to launch his new production banner. Under his banner, the actor is set to bankroll his first project along with Weston Middleton, titled Hyperion. It is based on the four-volume series of Dan Simmons novels, a project Cooper has had long in the works. Cooper and Middleton are working on a name for their company. Hyperion, a project Cooper has had long in the works, will now be adapted as a feature film at Warner Bros Pictures and not a limited series at Syfy as it was previously conceived.

According to PTI, Oscar-winner Graham King is attached to produce the movie under his GK Films and will be adapted by Tom Spezialy, the Emmy-winning executive producer behind HBO’s limited series Watchmen. Published by Bantam Spectra, the Hyperion Cantos series is set 700 years after the death of Old Earth, where the entire galaxy is at war.

Seven strangers set forth on a journey to unlock the mysteries of the planet Hyperion’s Time Tombs — each convinced that they alone carry the key to saving humanity. Apart from Hyperion, there are three other books in the series including The Fall of Hyperion (1990), Endymion (1996), and The Rise of Endymion (1997).

The makers are currently looking out for a director to helm the project while executive producer Hayley King will oversee the project on behalf of GK films. Hyperion now will be adapted as a feature by Tom Spezialy, the Emmy-winning EP of HBO’s limited series Watchmen. Cooper had a six-year deal with Todd Phillips and Warner Bros that concluded in 2019 with back-to-back commercial and critically acclaimed films.

Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for the release of his next film Nightmare Alley, will be seen playing the role of Stanton Carlisle, a former carnival worker who becomes a big-city star as a nightclub performer, using cold-reading tricks he picked up in the sideshow to create the impression that he is a powerful mind reader. Nightmare Alley is a homage to the golden age of noir thrillers. The film is based on the 1946 novel of the same name written by William Lindsay Gresham and is the second adaptation after the 1947 version.

IMAGE: AP