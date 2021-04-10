Brazilian-American Model Alessandra Ambrosio Turns 40; How Well Do You Know Her?

Alessandra Ambrosio's birthday is here and she has had us all in awe ever since the mid-2000s. As the Brazilian-American model and actress turns 40, here is Alessandra Ambrosio's quiz for you to test your knowledge of her. Treat yourself to some Alessandra Ambrosio's trivia and facts as you celebrate her birthday!

1) At what age did Alessandra start taking modelling classes?

A) 12

B) 15

C) 14

D) 13

2) At what age did she bag her first modelling assignment?

A) 15

B) 16

C) 18

D) 20

3) Which of these brands has she never worked for?

A) Givenchy

B) Versace

C) Dior

D) Prada

4) Ambrosio serves as an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

A) True

B) False

5) Which of these brands was not founded by Alessandra?

A) Ale by Alessandra

B) Ambrosio by Alessandra

C) GAL Floripa

D) Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais

6) Who does she co-own the swimwear line GAL Floripa with?

A) Her sister Aline

B) Gisele Cória

C) Both A and B

D) None of these

7) When did she first secure a place in the Forbes list of the highest-paid models?

A) 2010-11

B) 2018-19

C) 2011-12

D) 2009-10

8) She was the first spokesperson of Victoria's Secret line Pink

A) True

B) False

9) For how long was she a Victoria's Secret Angel?

A) 17 years

B) 15 years

C) 20 years

D) 18 years

10) In which year did the People Magazine put her on the list of 100 Most Beautiful People in the World?

A) 2007

B) 2006

C) 2008

D) 2009

11) Which of these descents does she belong to?

A) Italian-Polish

B) Brazilian-American

C) Brazilian

D) Italian

12) In which year did she open up about her American citizenship?

A) 2020

B) 2018

C) 2017

D) 2016

13) How many stones does her 'Floral Fantasy Bra' have?

A) 5200

B) 8000

C) 6000

D) 4000

14) How many movies has the actress and model featured in?

A) 5

B) 4

C) 3

D) 7

15) She went under the knife at the age of 11! What was it for?

A) Tummy Tuck

B) Nose Job

C) Her ears

D) None of these

Want to know how you did on Alessandra Ambrosio's trivia? Here are the answers to the quiz, for you to find out how you did in Alessandra Ambrosio's quiz!

1-A, 2-B, 3-B, 4-A, 5-B, 6-C, 7-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 11-A, 12-A, 13-A, 14-A, 15-C,