Brazilian Model Accuses Gerard Pique Of Sending Her Lewd Texts Behind Shakira's Back

Shakira recently parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, bringing an end to their 11-year-old relationship. The announcement came after a report in El Periodico stated that the Waka Waka singer caught Pique cheating on her with another woman a few weeks back, leading to their split.

Amid the allegations of infidelity, a Brazilian model, named Suzy Cortez, has made some shocking revelations against the footballer, accusing him of sending her lewd text messages behind Shakira's back.

Brazilian model accuses Gerard Pique of allegedly sending her lewd texts

According to a report by Spanish newspaper Marca, Gerard Pique had allegedly sent some lewd texts to Brazilian model Suzy Cortez after he met her through former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. Reports also claimed that the football player was in direct contact with Cortez for a specific amount of time.

In a conversation with El Diario NY, Suzy Cortez revealed that she had met Pique through her friend, Sandro Rosell. Continuing her part, she said, "I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram - which he deleted every day - asking me when would I return to Europe and always asking me how big my b**t was".

'Messi & Coutinho never sent me anything anywhere': Cortez

Cortez's allegations did not end there. She claimed that there were other players of the Barcelona team who would also send her texts like that, except Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.

"He [Pique] was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot."

On June 4, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she will be parting ways with Gerard Pique. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.