Brendan Fraser Reacts To Best Actor Nomination At Oscars 2023: 'Didn't See It Coming...'

Brendan Fraser bagged an Oscars nomination on Tuesday after he was named among the five nominees for Best Actor for his lead role in the film 'The Whale'. Speaking to People, the 54-year-old shared how he felt about his comeback film being nominated for the Oscars, expressing that he is grateful for it.

'The Mummy' actor said that he's 'absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup.'

"I wouldn't have this nomination without [director] Darren Aronofsky, [writer] Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie," the actor told People. He added, "A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"

'The Whale' bags several nominations

The 'George of the Jungle' star also bagged Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his role in 'The Whale'. Earlier this month, he won the Critics Choice Award where got emotional in his acceptance speech.

Recently, Fraser also received a nomination for Best Actor at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, which will take place on February 19. He earned the nomination for his portrayal of Charlie in 'The Whale', a role in which he plays a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Quoting Fraser, the People reported that the actor described 'The Whale' as a film about love. He added, "It's about redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place, and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible."

Other men nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars include: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).