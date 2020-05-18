Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post On Megan Fox's Birthday Amid Rumours Of Split

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green is definitely raising some eyebrows with his latest post. Brian took to his social media and shared a cryptic post about 'feeling smothered' on Saturday, which was also his wife Megan Fox's 34th birthday. This post comes amid the rumours of the actor's split with Megan Fox.

He took to his Instagram and shared a picture of a butterfly sitting on a flower. Along with the picture, Brian Austin Green wrote in the caption that, "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it". [sic]

Green and Megan Fox have recently been in the news due to the splitting rumours. With Brain Austin's post, fans were quick to speculate whether the post had something to do with Fox. The reason this post raised suspicions was that Megan has a tattoo on her right shoulder that says, "We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies".

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together for more than a decade now. The duo began dating back in 2004 and got married in 2010. They share 3 kids together - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Megan Fox filed for a divorce in 2015 but got pregnant with his third child in the next May.

She later confirmed that she and Brian have reconciled. Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green in April 2019. The duo was quite happy to step out together for their first red carpet appearance together in five years.

Back in September 2019, Brian Austin Green opened up on a popular talk show about how his parenting differs from Megan Fox's. He revealed that they parent together and that he is much more of a bad cop than she is. Talking about how it was an issue for them at first, he said that they now listen to each other and talk to each other about things.

The actor also revealed that if they don't agree on something, they respect it and said that he thinks they co-parent well at the moment. Calling Megan Fox a great mom, Brian Austin Green said that she is more health-conscious than he is when it comes to feeding their sons. Talking about nutritious meals, the actor said that Megan balances out things much more than him.

