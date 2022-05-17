'Bridgerton’ 3 To Stray From Book Order, Will Focus On Penelope And Colin’s Relationship

Bridgerton has become a much-loved show ever since it was released on Netflix and broke records when the second season of the royal drama was recently released. The show follows the Bridgerton siblings and the first two seasons focused on Daphne Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton respectively.

Fans then began to wonder which sibling the third season would revolve around and Nicola Coughlan broke the news at a recent ATAS panel at Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s opening night, as per Deadline.

Bridgerton Season 3

Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton was at the ATAS panel and opened up about whom the next season of the much-loved show would revolve around. She revealed that Bridgerton Season 3 would be all about Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope's love story and fans can't seem to wait to see the duo in action after getting several glimpses into their sweet bond over the first two seasons.

As per Deadline, the actor spilled the beans and said, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series and season 3 of the show appears to be straying away from the order of the books. Colin and Penelope’s love story is in fact a part of the fourth book of the series. Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 followed the order of the books as they focused on Daphne and Anthony.

Netflix also confirmed the news as they took to social media and shared a letter from Lady Whistledown, Penelope Featherington’s alter ego. Read the letter here -

It’s #Polin’s time to shine!



Nicola Coughlan revealed at Bridgerton’s FYSEE event that after showcasing #Kathony’s enemies-to-lovers story, Season 3 will reveal how (or if...) Penelope and Colin go from friends to lovers! pic.twitter.com/dhEJgitWFA — Netflix (@netflix) May 16, 2022

Bridgerton Season 3 cast

The Deadline had earlier revealed that apart from this, season 3 will also bring with it a chance in the cast as Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton left the show and will be replaced by Hannah Dodd, known for her role in Anatomy of a Scandal. The actor reportedly left owing to her prior commitments to another Netflix show, Lockwood & Co., in which she will take on the lead role. The actor stopped appearing in the show after the 3rd episode of season 2 due to her prior obligation.

Image: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix