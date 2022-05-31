‘Bridgerton’, ‘Euphoria’ Fans Ecstatic As Pics Of Simone Ashley & Jacob Elordi Go Viral

The much-loved worlds of Bridgerton and Euphoria have collided as pictures of Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi at a Formula 1 race went viral online. The pictures have been making rounds on the internet after the duo was spotted together and posed for a number of pictures. They were also joined by the popular Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy fame.

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi spotted together

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi became the talk of the town as they were recently spotted together as they attended a Formula 1 race. They were also joined by Patrick Dempsey, who posed with them for a few pictures. Simone Ashley was seen in a breezy blue top with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a matching bandana as she posed with Jacob Elordi, who kept it casual in a white t-shirt and cream pants.

Have a look at the pictures here

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi at the Monaco Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/1dYWwK6sLi — Fashion & Pop Culture (@postbestfshn) May 29, 2022

OMG??? jacob elordi with simone ashley and patrick dempsey at the monaco f1 races!!! 💃🏻🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/pW9VMYWfJ6 — aileen ʚїɞ 🧪 (@moonlighttdua) May 29, 2022

Several fans and followers of the fan-favourite stars took to social media and were over the moon as the worlds of Bridgerton and Euphoria collided. A netizen hilariously called it a 'crossover episode' they never expected, while others called them the duo they never knew they needed. Fans also compared the duo to Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from the iconic Disney film, and some also petitioned Netflix to cast the duo in a new show.

this is the crossover episode i never expected. https://t.co/l9oPLza17z — diet coke’s publicist (@jackhatessalem) May 29, 2022

JACOB ELORDI AND SIMONE ASHLEY IS THE DUO I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/ikTouIgRvC — Shamo 💚 (@luciferxdelena2) May 29, 2022

Anyone else getting Rapunzel and Flynn Rider vibes from these pics of Jacob Elordi and Simone Ashley 👀 pic.twitter.com/yCe3tYcFOk — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) May 29, 2022

Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi..... that's a duo i didn't know i needed. They must make a movie or something riggghhhtt? https://t.co/i3RFvQsnod — Ayse (@aysespen) May 29, 2022

Simone Ashley is currently basking in the success of Bridgerton, in which she took on the role of Kate Sharma opposite Jonathan Bailey, who played Anthony Bridgerton. The chemistry between the two on-screen won hearts and fans loved the storyline between the duo in Bridgerton season 2. Jacob Elordi on the other hand was most recently seen in Euphoria, where he played Nate Jacobs opposite Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and others. The show focused on drug abuse and how teenagers navigated their way through love and life in high school. Both the shows created a massive buzz on social media and the actors received a huge fan following after their release. Fans now wait for the next season of both the shows and wonder what fate has in store for the characters.

Image: Twitter/@rottendove, @Lakotasky