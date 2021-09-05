Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Next In Line To Play James Bond? Read Details

The James Bond legacy has been long held by the iconic Daniel Craig, who made the spy agent a trailblazing character. Now, as Craig reportedly steps down from the franchise, fans are waiting to know who will be next in line to fill in his shoes. The buzz around the new James Bond even caused the makers to announce that they hadn't zeroed down on one name yet. Among other contenders, one that strongly came out is that of the Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page.

Regé-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

Universal Pictures India recently announced the release date of their next James Bond movie No Time To Die, which would mark Craig's last performance as the iconic British MI6 agent. Craig started his journey 15 years ago with Casino Royale and has owned the role ever since. As per several recent reports, the makers have a final list of candidates who may take on the next 007 prodigy. These include Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page & George McKay.

After swooning the audience with his Simon Basset role in Netflix' Bridgerton, the actor recently spoke about the possibility of him essaying the spy character. The actor opened up about the rumours of his contention with Henry and McKay, stating that it's flattering to read good things on the internet.

As per Cinema Blend, the actor mentioned that while it's pleasant and flattering to hear such things about oneself, he doesn't take it too seriously, stating that he 'takes it and leaves it at that'.

More about Daniel Craig's last Bond movie

No Time To Die would release in India along with the UK on September 30. The Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial will witness its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021. Actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters. The movie's official synopsis reads,

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

(IMAGE- AP/ REGE- JEAN PAGE/ INSTAGRAM)