'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Sings Like 'an Angel' For 'The Sandman' Audiobook; WATCH

Regé-Jean Page shot to fame for his role of Duke of Hastings/ Simmon Basset in Netflix's period romantic drama Bridgerton. The show garnered widespread popularity and is the most-watched series on the online streaming platform currently. After capturing hearts in the show with his acting, the actor is now making fans swoon with his voice.

Fans swoon over Regé-Jean Page singing skills

Audible, an audio-books site, shared a clip of the actor singing, which has since then gone viral on social media. The Bridgerton alum has voiced the character of Orpheus in the audio drama adaptation of The Sandman. In the recording, Regé-Jean is heard singing a Greek song for Act II of the drama.

Dirk Maggs, the co-executive producer and director of the audio play who also makes an appearance in the clip, was all praise for Regé-Jean Page’s musical talent. Maggs was heard saying, "We have Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, and it turns out that Regé-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap. He also sings like an angel." Dirk added, " I’ve been, and I’ve got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine."

Anyone else get goosebumps when they hear @regejean sing in Act II? Dirk Maggs and @neilhimself share more behind the scenes gems from making the #SandmanxAudible: https://t.co/FENe8HpJR3 pic.twitter.com/lUHJdBwKk9 — Audible (@audible_com) October 7, 2021

After garnering worldwide fame, Page has decided not to return for season two of Bridgerton. The makers of the show confirmed that Page had exited from the franchise. Taking to their Instagram they left a message saying, "Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony, Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Page is in the running to become the next James Bond after Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise. The actor also is set to star in the action thriller film The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The movie is based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney. He has also been roped in a new heist film that will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, who also produces alongside Russo Brothers.

Image: Instagram/@regejean