'Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Andrew Garfield Get Cosy At A London Party: Reports

English romance drama series Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has seemingly found herself a new match in American actor Andrew Garfield. As per a new report, the two actors were recently spotted getting cosy at an event.

According to a report by The UK Sun, the British actor and The Amazing Spider-Man star attended an award show in London on Wednesday, November 16. The two reportedly "clicked" soon after meeting at the party. An insider told the publication, "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away; there was an immediate attraction." The source further revealed the two actors know each other through "various acquaintances" and common friends in the industry.

At the after party of the event, which took place at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel, they reportedly got cosy. The insider also revealed that the two left the party together and, since then, have been acting like a couple.

Phoebe Dyvenor and Andrew Garfield's previous partners

The Bridgerton star was previously dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson. However, the two called it quits last year in August after dating for a few months. On the other hand, the 39-year-old actor has been previously linked to swimsuit model Alyssa Miller and Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, among others. He reportedly broke up with Miller in April, earlier this year.

Andrew Garfield talks about turning 40

The Tick, Tick... Boom! actor will turn 40 years old in August next year. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor became candid about his personal life and opened up on his plans to turn 40. The actor revealed that he and his high school friends are planning to celebrate together. Garfield added that he always thought he would be the first one, among his friends, to settle down and have kids, but now all his friends are at such a point in their lives but him.

He revealed that he had a "guilt" around his expectations and has been working on releasing himself from the same. He added, "It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth, like ‘By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child,’ that kind of thing."

Image: AP