Brie Larson Shares Acoustic Cover Of Olivia Rodrigo's Track 'Jealousy, Jealousy'

Brie Larson is reportedly a fan of songstress Olivia Rodrigo. The Captain Marvel star, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself covering a song by the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, titled Jealousy, Jealousy. Larson seemed to get the vocals on point and seemed to be playing an electric guitar as she sang the song from the singer's debut album Sour.

Larson can be seen dressed casually in the video while sporting a green cap. While sharing her recent cover with fans on social media Larson wrote, "Thank you @oliviarodrigo for giving the world your words". Take a look at Brie Larson's Instagram post below -

In addition, Brie Larson's own musical talents came to light once again as the actress was back on Billboard charts 16 years after her single, She Said. Larson's cover of Metric's Black Sheep from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World became available on streaming services ahead of the release of an extended version of the film's soundtrack next month. Larson even took to social media to mark the occasion, thanking fans who made the feat possible.

Over a decade later and my popstar dreams are lingering! 🎤 Black Sheep is now available on streaming service, so you no longer have to screen record from YouTube and make your own mp3s 😅 Thanks for all those who listened and brought this to the @billboard charts 🥰 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 18, 2021

Brie Larson's latest

Brie Larson is currently set to reprise her role as Captain Marvel, in the MCU. The actress will next be seen in The Marvels, which will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. The film is intended to be the sequel to Larson's Captain Marvel and a continuation of the Disney+ Hotstar series Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. Apart from Larson as Carol Denvers, the film also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

About Olivia Rodrigo's music

18-year-old singer, Olivia Rodrigo debuted her album Sour in May and her lyrics have had several admirers apart from Larson, including Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. The High School Musical series star spoke about her songwriting process in an interaction with PeopleMagazine. The actress and singer revealed that when she doesn't like her music she tells herself, "Sometimes you got to get the bad songs out before the good ones come".

Image - Brie Larson's Instagram, Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

