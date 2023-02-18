Brie Larson's The Marvels Poster And Release Date Out, 'Ms Marvel' Joins Cast

The Marvels official poster has been released. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is aiming to fly 'higher, further, faster and together' with her fellow superheroes Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau). With the first movie poster, the release date of the Marvel Studios' film has also been pushed back by over three months. The Marvels will be released on November 10.

The Marvels will be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new phase in the MCU has begun with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which released on February 17 worldwide. Now, with the release of the first poster of The Marvels, the anticipation surrounding both the Phase 5 of MCU and the female-led superhero film has been raised.

In the poster of The Marvels, Brie Larson is seen flying in the air. Her new costume is also featured. This outfit was first revealed in the post-credits scene of the Disney+ series Ms Marvel. In the show's last episode, it was said that Ms Marvel will appear in The Marvels. Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel is also featured in the first poster of The Marvels. She sports her new costume too.

Larson shared The Marvels poster on social media with the caption, "See you November 10 (sic)."

Fans have been waiting eagerly for an update on The Marvels. With the official poster debut, movie watchers expressed their excitement in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "This movie will carry Phase 5 (sic)." Another shared, "That’s all I can say Brie! Tears! THIS WILL BE BEAUTIFUL!"

It will be interesting to see what The Marvels holds for the fans.