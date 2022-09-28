Britney Spears' Anger Issues Has Sam Asghari 'worried', Reports Claim It's 'getting Worse'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has been dominating headlines globally since the high-profile conservatorship battle ended. The singer has been slamming her father Jamie Spears for allegedly torturing her over the period of 13 years and this has also led to a rise in the former's anger issues, making her husband Sam Asghari 'worried' about her. A report by Heat Magazine claimed that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker's attitude has been making Asghari really 'worried'.

"It feels like Britney's anger getting worse and she's picking fights for no reason," an insider told Heat Magazine. "She's been through so much, it's understandable that she struggles to let go of the past. Everyone understands why she keeps lashing out, but her friends and Sam are also really worried," added the insider.

The singer's husband is concerned that her condition is deteriorating as she continues to vent on social media. The 'Princess of Pop' recently lashed out at the entertainment industry, stating that she would rather stay at home and enjoy in her pool than join showbiz. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears stated that she has decided not to return to the entertainment industry. The Toxic singer said,

"I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that. Psss ... you say do what you want to do now ... Really 14 years later after being humiliated ... it's WAY too late for that ..."

She even penned a long scathing note on how her right to privacy was allegedly violated during a 13-year-long conservatorship. She claimed, "After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted...it's ruined for me...but that wasn't the worst part...the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months.....no car, own security of 5 years tell me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months...no door for privacy...and watched me change naked and shower..."

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Judge Reva Goetz involuntarily put Britney Spears under conservatorship on February 1, 2008, appointing her father James "Jamie" Spears and lawyer Andrew M. Wallet as conservators. Soon after her conservatorship ended in 2021, the Criminal crooner publicly accused her father of violating the conservatorship. Spears stated that he "liked" having "power" over her and compared him to a sex trafficker.

