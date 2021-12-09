Britney Spears Can Now Sign Her Own Documents And Control Finances, Declares Judge

Popstar Britney Spears scored a big win last month as her long-standing conservatorship was terminated. But her legal proceedings regarding her 13-year long conservatorship is still on and the Judge overlooking the case passed an important judgement today. The Los Angeles Superior Courthouse granted Britney Spears the right to sign her own documents and manage her finances.

Britney Spears allowed to sign her own documents

As per Variety, On Wednesday, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart appeared at the LA courthouse on her behalf for the latest hearing in the case. The judge granted Spears the power to sign her documents herself, post the brief hearing, Rosengart said that Britney now had the "power to do whatever she wants to do."

On November 13, Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years. Spears promptly shared a video of her fans post the decision was announced and wrote "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???"

Post her conservatorship was eliminated, the singer wrote that she was happy about her newfound freedom but was scared of making a mistake. In the post, the singer also called out her family and took a dig at them. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "'ll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

She added, "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview."

Image: AP