Britney Spears’ Ex-MUA Billy Brasfield Claims Singer Didn't Post Her Recent IG Video

On March 31, 2021, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account and wrote a long post along with a video of her dancing. The singing icon expressed how she was embarrassed by the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was based on her life, conservatorship battle and more. However, fans were speculating that it was not Britney who wrote the post, and makeup artist Billy Brasfield has seconded them with his recent Instagram post. Read along to know more about the post, what Britney had to say and what Brasfield added.

Britney Spears’ ex-makeup artist Billy Brasfield on her recent Instagram post

Britney took to her Instagram feed and shared a video of her dancing to Steven Tyler and saying that is how she vents out every day. Britney wrote with it, “My life has always been very speculated... watched... and judged really my whole life! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive… It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on, we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness! Everyday dancing brings me joy!”.

According to Page Six, after this post, Brasfield added to the speculations that the post was not done by Britney herself, and he had spoken to the singer who told him that she did not have control over her caption. He told the outlet that as soon as he read the post, he was sure that it was not written by Britney herself and texted her right away, to which Britney replied and said that it might be her content but was not written by her. The MUA who worked with Britney on the 2012 season of The X Factor, says that what upset him about the post was that it narrated that Britney herself was disapproving of her fans and the "Free Britney" movement.

Billy Brasfield also says that this feels like a way to distract people from the recent developments that are going on in the court regarding Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. He also shared his thoughts in an Instagram post later on his profile, which is private. As per the website, he wrote in his post, “Of course watching certain things that are now so far in HER past … circumstances that she has already lived through, and has moved beyond, that are now being brought up over and over, can be #emotional. She ‘deals’ with it, and frankly very well … she is not ‘fragile'”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Britney Spears' Instagram