Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea Laud Each Other On Instagram To Mark 6 Yrs Of 'Pretty Girls'

Amidst the conservatorship battle between Britney Spears father James Parnell Spears, the pop star is showing love to one of her past collaborators, rapper Iggy Azalea on social media. The singer reminisced over their stage performance of their hit single Pretty Girls and shared her experience of working with Azalea. While the post alone was enough to melt the fans' hearts, the icing on the cake was Azalea's lengthy response reciprocating Spears' love. Take a look.

Britney Spears' doting post for Iggy Azalea

The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a couple of throwback pictures from the stage performance of their single Pretty Girls. They performed the song six years ago as Spears sported a sparkling black bodysuit and Azalea donned a silver cut out dress. Sharing the pictures, the singer recalled their time working on the single together and also wished Azalea on her baby. The singer also made fun of their concept by calling it 'revenge of the NERDS'. She said,

''Me and Iggy on stage 🎤💃🏼👯 !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS 😂🤓 !!!!''

Iggy Azalea's response

The 31-year-old was all praise for Brtiney Spears as she responded to her post in the comments section. Azalea also revealed that she still has the barbies that were gifted to her by Spears. Talking in lengths about Spears, she wrote,

''I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me) Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible 😆😝''

Netizens could not help but swoon over the adorable interaction between Spears and Azalea. Long time friend Paris Hilton, who also extended her support to Britney in her conservatorship battle, chimed in by dropping a couple of heart eyes emoji and writing, ''I love both of you girls so much!! 😍😍👸🏼👸🏼 Queens''.

