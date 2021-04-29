Britney Spears' Life To Be Made Into Another Documentary By BBC Select; Reports

Popstar Britney Spears’ life has been an inspiration for various documentary filmmakers and media networks. According to a recent report by the AV Club, BBC is the latest network to announce a documentary film based on Britney Spears’ extraordinary life and career. This upcoming infotainment piece will be called 'The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash, And A Conservatorship' and is expected to be released on the BBC Select platform. The documentary will cover various aspects of Britney’s life including the controversial conservatorship case which shook the world.

BBC to make a documentary on Britney Spears

The BBC Select network recently announced that they have been working on a documentary based on Britney Spears’ life, called The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash, And A Conservatorship. It will be directed by Mobeen Azhar and will specifically focus on Britney’s conservatorship which involved her father, Jamie Spears. According to AV Club, the documentary will feature bytes from various people closely related to Britney Spears’ life, including Perez Hilton and Catherine Falk. In the past, various documentaries have been made on the subject and most of them have received a promising response from the fans. FX and Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears is one of the most renowned ones of the lot, and has gained a massive viewership in the last few months.

Britney Spears has always lived an extravagant life, surrounded by controversies and gossips of various kinds. Her fans have also played a huge role in her life by constantly supporting her, especially through her conservatorship legal battle. Her conservatorship was in the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, until the pop star petitioned to remove him as her main conservator. This gave him endless rights over Britney’s finances, personal life, and career choices, which was eventually taken away in the year 2019.

Britney Spears was determined as a conservatee in the year 2008 after her public mental breakdown. The ‘#FreeBritney’ movement is still in action as fans believe she needs to be given rights over her own life after living under a conservatorship for more than a decade. According to a BBC report, Jodi Montgomery is her temporary conservator at the moment and the pop artist has been requesting the court to appoint him as her sole conservator, removing her father from the picture.

Image Courtesy: Britney Spears Instagram