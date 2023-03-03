Britney Spears Looks Back At Her Favourite Performance That Made Her 'feel Like A Star'

Britney Spears is quite active on social media. From dance videos to throwback glimpses, the singer keeps sharing updates from her personal life on Instagram. Recently, she shared a throwback video of one of her performances and opened up about the time when she "felt like a star".

The pop singer took to her social media handle and dropped a video. It was from her performance in 2003 where she promoted her album The Zone. In her long note, Britney revealed that a movie director told her that the music industry is a "different beast." The video is from the time Britney performed her hit track Toxic at the Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan.

Take a look at the video here.

'I have done like 10 tours': Britney Spears

Britney Spears also recalled the time when she was doing tours. She shared that she went on 10 tours and it was her favourite thing she had ever done.

She wrote, "I was in the music industry for over half of my life !!! I was told by someone who directed movies that the music industry is a different beast … especially touring !!! It’s fun at first but if you’ve done it for a while, being in a different city constantly gets pretty draining !!! I have done like 10 tours !!!"

"Well … as I looked back at my career and I realized the one thing I did that required the least effort … like at all … was my favorite thing I have ever done !!! 3 days of rehearsal, 1 day of dress rehearsal and performing just 5 songs, shot to a T on a TV set," she added.

'This new found independence gives me strength'

In her long note, Britney Spears also mentioned about the time when she "felt like a star." She also spoke about how touring was her new found independence which has given her strength and the ability to "stay hungry, focused, fearless and be a good person."

She penned, "It took 45 minutes to shoot … I remember afterwards being like, “wow that was easy, can we do it again ???” The lighting, everything was brilliant !!! WAYYY different than hauling 4 trucks and 300 people on a tour where I couldn’t even have coffee !!!! Just shedding light on a time where it didn’t feel like work AT ALL … a time where I actually felt like a star instead of my family being the star !!! On tour I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad … either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!! Great news though !!! Having this new found independence gives me strength every day and the ability to stay hungry, focused, fearless, and honestly just be a good person !!! Here’s to the magic of TV … Who would have thunk it."