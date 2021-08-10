Britney Spears' Petition To Move Up Conservatorship Hearing Denied By Judge Brenda Penny

Britney Spears recently filed a plea to move up her hearing date to remove her father as her main conservator. The plea was filed by Spears' newly appointed attorney Mathew Rosengart at the court. The plea was rejected by Judge Brenda Penny who is currently overlooking Spears' high profile case.

Britney Spears plea to move up hearing date rejected

Britney Spears along with her attorney filed a plea to move up the hearing date to as early as Aug. 23. The original date of the hearing was announced as September 29, 2021. Judge Brenda Penny denied the plea and as per The New York Times, Judge Penny’s order on Monday denying Mr. Rosengart’s request did not provide a reason, according to the court document filed, but the application was denied without prejudice, meaning it could be filed again with additional evidence.

Earlier, Variety reported that lawyer Laurieann Wright, who represents Spears’ temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery filed a plea in the court on July 28 backing Britney's plea to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. In the filing, Montgomery, who has Britney's support to remain on her case, says that she wants Spears’ father removed from the conservatorship, putting her in agreement with the singer's new attorney Mathew Rosengart. Montgomery's plea further read that even the medical term agrees that t it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee (Birtney Spears) for Jamie Spears to remain as the main Conservator.

Britney Spears shares a video of a fan hoisting #Free Britney flag

Britney Spears took to her Instagram and shared a video of a fan who was seen hoisting a flag that read #Free Britney. #Free Britney is a social media started by Spears' fans to show their support for the singer. As she shared the video she wrote "eez look at that flag !!!! I was like “My flag up over the American Flag !?!?” … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn.. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day."

