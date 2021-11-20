Britney Spears Slams Christina Aguilera For 'refusing To Speak' On Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears scored a big win earlier this month as her 13-year long conservatorship was dissolved. Several celebs from the industry congratulated the singer on her win and over the year, many big names including the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher and more have supported the Free Britney movement. However, Britney is leaving no stones unturned for the ones that 'refused to speak' about her conservatorship. The Toxic hitmaker called out Christina Aguilera for avoiding a question about her conservatorship.

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears took to her Instagram and shared a video of Christina Aguilera from the red carpet on Latin Grammy's. Aguilera was asked a question about Britney Spears conservatorship row, her publicist was heard saying "we're not doing that today" Aguilera then told reporters, "I'm sorry, I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Sharing the video, Britney wrote, "I love and adore everyone who appreciated me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?? I'm the one who went through it. All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you!...Yes I do matter!!!"

On November 13, Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years. Spears promptly shared a video of her fans post the decision was announced and wrote "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???"

Meanwhile, the singer shared a video addressing the end of her conservatorship and revealed her plans for the future. As she shared the video she wrote, " I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN."

Image: AP