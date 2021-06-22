Britney Spears 'wasn't There Mentally' During 'X Factor' In 2012, Claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears has been recently making headlines after a documentary titled Framing Britney Spears was released by BBC. Additionally, she has also been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram profile as well, which could hint at the singer releasing new music soon. Fans have been trying to decode the message behind her posts, and are waiting to hear more from the TOXIC hitmaker. The latest addition to Britney Spears' controversy is her condition during her time as a judge on X Factor.

Louis Walsh, the X Factor UK judge says Britney was not "mentally" present on the show

In 2012, Simon Cowell was on a temporary break from The X Factor owing to bronchitis. The reality TV show maker was replaced by Louis Walsh who was a part of the judges' panel during the auditions at Kansas City, Mo. In his recent interview with the Irish Independent, he has some claims to make about Britney Spears. He alleged that back in 2012, when Britney was one of the judges for The X Factor, she was there physically but "she wasn't there mentally". He claimed that she was on a lot of heavy medication and would often slump on the judges' table after every few auditions. The crew had to pause the auditions to take her away. He added that he "felt sorry" for Britney's condition back then and recalled that she had a lot of problems going on.

Britney Spears' stint as the judge on The X Factor lasted only one season. Her time as the judge came four years after her breakdown where she shaved her head. According to Page Six, Britney was paid a whopping $15 Million for her stint as the reality TV show judge. When asked if Britney should have received help instead of joining a reality TV show back then, Louis Walsh replied that she was receiving millions of dollars so why wouldn't she sit as the judge.

In one of her past interviews with Elle in 2012, Britney did mention that she did not have a good time on the show. She struggled with critiquing young contestants and would suffer from one panic attack after another. Even Simon Cowell recalled that Britney was uncomfortable on the sets and also shy in her approach.

(Image: Britney Spears and Louis Walsh's Instagram)