Britney Vs Spears Twitter Review: Singer's Conservatorship Battle Upsets Fans

Britney Vs Spears, a Netflix documentary that showcases American pop star Britney Spears' battle against conservatorship has premiered on the platform on September 28, 2021. Since its release, the documentary is trending big time on social media.

Directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, Britney Vs Spears revolves around Spears’ conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears while exploring Spears' life journey as a superstar and one of the biggest pop-culture icons the world over. The documentary makers have chosen to interview Spears' paparazzo-turned-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib and her one-time manager Sam Lutfi to dig deep into the root cause of her troubled life.

Other casts include Kevin Federline, Jamie Spears, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Felicia Culotta, Tania Baron, John James Nazarian, Brett Miller, Adam Streisand, James Edward Spar, Jenny Eliscu, Tony Chicotel, Lorilee Craker, Howard Grossman, Sam Ingham, Andrew Wallet, and Erin Lee Carr.

Britney vs Spears Twitter review

Released just one day before Spears' most significant court hearing to long and drawn-out conservatorship battle, the documentary has received rave reviews from critics and the audience worldwide. After watching the documentary, Twittaratis are amazed by the struggle of Spears and have come up in support of her against conservatorship laws and the overall justice system.

Britney vs Spears successfully touched the viewers while evoking myriad emotions from shock to anger to disbelief. touches upon them all and then some. While one of the Twitter users called the documentary 'eye-opener', another found it 'difficult to watch'. Few of them reacted deeply to the tragic story of Spears and her battle against conservatorship a horror story.

Take a look at Twitter reviews:

Damn this doc is amazing but pisses u off royally! Poor Britney is stuck in a FAMILY OF EVIL LEACHES!! Without her they’d prob be living in some rundown trailer park!! #BritneyVsSpears — Penelopejj44 (@penelopejj44) September 29, 2021

#BritneyVsSpears is something for the locals and non-stans. Yes a few of the documents were new (to me at least) but it’s an eye opener to the casual fan. The ending seemed abrupt! I wanted more. But tomorrow is a big day for us! #FreeBritney — brandon (@itsBrandonA) September 29, 2021

#BritneyVsSpears is so difficult to watch ! It’s a horror story .. what they did to her ! — pankhuri sharma (@pankhur74697673) September 29, 2021

Omg the #BritneyVsSpears docu on netflix… i ve followed the story trough the years but watching this.. @britneyspears YOU deserve the world ans you’ll get it ❤️ — Jo💮 (@jocelyndmnt) September 29, 2021

Just watched “Britney vs Spears” wow I can’t imagine being under house arrest,forced to work without being able to enjoy fruits of labor & wow her poor kids raised to think this is ok…tragic…moving film, needs to be seen, #BritneyVsSpears #BritneySpears — Maria (@sbssforme) September 29, 2021

Finally finished watching the whole doc. This doc was amazing !! It showed how strong she is, there was a lot of new info, If there are negative reviews those gotto be paid! #BritneyVsSpears — Pia #FREEBRITNEY (@roomforspears2) September 29, 2021

Britney Spears reacts to her new documentary

Britney Spears' has recently reacted to another documentary titled Controlling Britney Spears which has recently been released on FX and Hulu. The documentary features people from the singer's inner circle sharing how they’ve observed the pop star being treated under her conservatorship. However, Britney had seen a little bit of this new documentary and said that it left her confused.

Talking to Instagram, the pop star wrote, "It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times. I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part."

(Image: AP/INSTA/POPCRAVE)