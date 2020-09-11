Brooklyn Beckham Shares A Cryptic 'Spices Girls' Lyric In Latest Instagram Post

Many fans believe that Brooklyn Beckham has already married his fiancé Nicola Peltz in a secret wedding. These rumours spread online last month after Brooklyn Beckham was spotted with a gold band on his ring finger. Now Beckham has once again fueled the rumour mill with his latest Instagram post. In his latest Instagram post, Brooklyn Beckham shared multiple pictures with his fiancé Nicola Peltz. But it was the caption for the post that really intrigued fans, as Brooklyn seemingly shared a cryptic message in the guise of a Spice Girls lyric.

Above is the latest post that Brooklyn Beckham shared on his official Instagram page. The post featured multiple images of Beckham, his fiancé Nicola Peltz, and a romantic picture of the two of them together. However, what really intrigued fans was Brooklyn Beckham's caption that referenced the Spice Girls. In the caption for the post, Beckham wrote, "2 become 1," along with a heart emoji.

The caption was an obvious message for Spice Girls fans, as 2 Become 1 is one of the most popular songs created by the band. Many fans believe that the caption was actually an indirect message that implied that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were already married. Other fans thought that the couple was implying that they were pregnant, as 2 Become 1 has a strong theme about pregnancy. Nicola Peltz herself responded to the post and wrote, "my forever."

[Images from Brooklyn Beckham Instagram]

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement almost a year after they started dating. When Nicola Peltz shared an image that showed the couple drinking wine with the "wedding rings", fans started speculating that the couple had already tied the knot. Brooklyn asked Nicola to marry him in July of 2020.

To commemorate their engagement, Brooklyn even shared a heartfelt message on social media. He wrote that he asked his soulmate to marry him and she said yes. Below is Brooklyn Beckham's post announcing their engagement.

[promo source: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram]

