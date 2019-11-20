The Debate
Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

Hollywood News

Brooklyn Nine Nine is become among the most popular show. It is renewed for an eight-season, even before its season seven. Read to know fan reactions on it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai
Brooklyn Nine Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has become among the most popular shows on television. It first aired on Fox for five seasons. Then Fox cancelled the show, which was a let-down for the fans. However, after a few months, NBC picked up the series for a sixth season, which aired on January 10, 2019. Reportedly the cast is currently shooting for season seven. And now, before even season seven airs, the show has been renewed for season eight. This drove the fans crazy, which was evident on social media. Read to know their reactions.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed -  fan reactions

Official Tweet

