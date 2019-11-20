Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has become among the most popular shows on television. It first aired on Fox for five seasons. Then Fox cancelled the show, which was a let-down for the fans. However, after a few months, NBC picked up the series for a sixth season, which aired on January 10, 2019. Reportedly the cast is currently shooting for season seven. And now, before even season seven airs, the show has been renewed for season eight. This drove the fans crazy, which was evident on social media. Read to know their reactions.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed - fan reactions

Congrats to the #Brooklyn99 team on landing an early Season 8 renewal — NBC says the live audience (3.2 million) doubled after a month (to 6.4 million), boasting the network's best digital performance. Nine nine, going strong. pic.twitter.com/poldahdmbd — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) November 14, 2019

We weren't even supposed to get a 6th season, and now they've been picked up for season 8!! 😭😍#Brooklyn99 @nbcbrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/vXF4RP92ge — Eline (@Caskettcoffe) November 14, 2019

#Brooklyn99 is coming back for season 8 and that’s the first and only thing that’s made me smile today. Someone knew I needed that, thank you @nbcbrooklyn99 ❤️can’t wait for more laughs with you — Thea💚 (@TheaMoriarty2) November 14, 2019

Season 8 announcement before season 7 even premieres??! #Brooklyn99 is treating me well. pic.twitter.com/MahNLEjJN1 — Gee (@gloriously_gee) November 14, 2019

One good thing in this world 😊 #Brooklyn99 yeyeyeyey 8th season! pic.twitter.com/QQD3RisnGd — Northern Fairytale 🌹 (@AmyLouiseReads) November 14, 2019

brooklyn 99 survived against all odds



- we were cancelled after season 5 but got picked up

- we thought season 6 was gonna be the last one but it got picked up again

- and we literally broke the “sitcoms curse” of ending after 7 seasons @nbcbrooklyn99 #Brooklyn99 — jime (@alltoohope) November 14, 2019

#Brooklyn99 was cancelled after season 5 and now look at us how far we've come, season 7 and 8 are on the way!! We are so blessed! ❤ pic.twitter.com/tTRJyuqMio — have a biscuit Potter 🍪 (@Fifitheminion) November 14, 2019

Hopefully it gets renewed again so we can get Season Nine (-Nine) #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/Gan3JFv9md — Lawrence Belcher (@Lawrenceee_B) November 14, 2019

Official Tweet

