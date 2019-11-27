Bruce Lee: Reminiscing The Best Movies By The Martial Artist On His Birthday

It has been more than 45 years since Bruce Lee passed away. However, he is remembered by his fans through his movies. On the occasion of Bruce Lee’s birthday, which falls on November 27, here are some of the best films he has been a part of.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The movie revolves around the life of a martial artist who agrees to go undercover and spy on a crime lord using the invitation he has received to a tournament. The movie is directed by Robert Clouse and written by Michael Allin. The movie stars Bruce Lee, Jim Kelly, John Saxon and Ahna Capri in pivotal roles.

(Source: IMDb)

ALSO READ: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Release Halted In China Over Bruce Lee

Fist of Fury (1972)

The original title of the movie is Jing wu men. The movie is an action, romance, and drama that is set on the emotion of vengeance. Fist of Fury deals with a young student, who seeks vengeance for the death of his teacher. The movie is directed and written by Wei Lo. Apart from Brue Lee, Nora Miao and James Tien, amongst others are also a part of the film.

(Source: IMDb)

Game of Death (1978)

The action-crime drama is based on the life of a movie star who has to fake his own death. The star is a martial arts expert who has to pretend to die in order to find the people who are trying to kill him. The movie is directed and written by Robert Clouse. However, Bruce Lee has also co-directed the film. The movie stars Bruce Lee, along with Gig Young, Dean Jagger, and Colleen Camp, amongst others.

(Source: IMDb)

ALSO READ: Jackie Chan Reveals He Pretended To Be 'in Pain' In Front Of Bruce Lee

The Way of the Dragon (1972)

The original title of the movie was Meng Long Guo Jiang. The action-packed movie deals with a man who visits his relatives in Italy. The relatives own a restaurant, however, they are being harrassed by brutal gangsters. The young man helps his family by defeating the gangsters. The movie is written and directed by Bruce Lee, who has also acted in. The movie also stars Chuck Norris, Nora Miao in pivotal roles.

(Source: IMDb)

The Big Boss (1971)

Originally, the name of the movie was Tang Shan Da Xiong. The movie revolves around a man who works at an ice factory along with his cousin. The man has sworn to not use violence, however, people from the ice factory start disappearing mysteriously and he ends up breaking his vow. The movie is directed and written by Wei Lo, and Chia-Hsiang Wu has co-directed the movie. The Big Boss stars Maria Yi, James Tien, along with Bruce Lee.

(Source: IMDb)

ALSO READ: 5 Bollywood Actors You Did Not Know Are Trained In Martial Arts

ALSO READ: Jackie Chan's Trip To Vietnam Cancelled Over China Sea Row

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.