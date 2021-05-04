Emmett/Furla films is developing an action thriller movie trilogy titled The Fortress. The production of the first installment has started in Puerto Rico. Now, the makers have tapped three actors to play pivotal characters in the films.

Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Chad Michael Murray to star in The Fortress

Deadline has reported that The Fortress trilogy will star Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, and Chad Michael Murray in key roles. The movie will be directed by Cullen Bresscak. The makers have plans to shoot the first and second part back-to-back. The franchise has been constructed as a trilogy, and the third film will be filmed in the future.

The Fortress was developed by EFF co-CEO Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch and the scripts are penned by Alan Horsnail. The story centres around a top-secret place for retired U.S. intelligence officers. A group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Bruce Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day.

The Fortress and The Fortress 2 are produced by Emmett and George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, and Chad A. Verdi. Tim Sullivan, Nick D’Angelo, Caesar Richbow and Danny Chan are exec producers. Highland Film Group is handling international sales. More actors will be joining the franchise as it moves ahead. The Fortress release date is yet to be announced.

Bruce Willis is a veteran Hollywood actor known for his performance as John McClane in Die Hard film series. He was last seen science fiction action film Breach. Willis has several movies lined up such as Cosmic Sin, Out of Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Apex, American Siege, Reactor, and Gasoline Alley.

Jesse Metcalfe has appeared in movies like John Tucker Must Die, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Dead Rising: Watchtower, God's Not Dead 2, The Ninth Passenger, and more. He was recently seen in Hard Kill opposite Bruce Willis. So, The Fortress marks their second collaboration. Metcalfe's television projects are Desperate Housewives, Chase, Dallas, Chesapeake Shores, and others.

Chad Michael Murray is best known for playing Lucas Scott in the drama series One Tree Hill, and as Tristan Dugray in Gilmore Girls. His big-screen acting credits include Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, Outlaws and Angels, Survive the Night, and more. He has been a part of series like Dawson's Creek, Chosen, Agent Carter, Sun Records, Stars, Riverdale, and others.

Promo Image Source: AP News, realjessemetcalfe, and chadmichaelmurray Instagram