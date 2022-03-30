Bruce Willis To 'step Away' From Acting After Diagnosed With Aphasia, Confirms His Family

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce that the 67-year-old actor will be 'stepping away' from his acting career following a diagnosis of a medical condition called Aphasia. As per the statement issued by his family, the actor is dealing with a health condition that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.' With a career spanning several decades, Willis is popularly known for the Die Hard franchise along with films like Pulp Fiction, The Last Boy Scout, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom and more.

Bruce Willis to 'step away' from acting

Taking to her official Instagram, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a lengthy note announcing Willis' medical condition. The statement began with, ''To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,'' she added, ''As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.''

The 43-year-old shared insight on Willis' medical condition and the support he is receiving from his family by writing, ''This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.''

Lastly, she wrote, ''As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.''

Bruce Willis was recently seen in the 2018 Eli Roth-directed hit action-thriller Death Wish. Moreover, he has a number of releases lined up this year namely Fortress: Sniper's Eye, The Wrong Place, Die Like Lovers and more.

