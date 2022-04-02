Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Thanks Fans For 'prayers & Love' Amid Actor's Aphasia Battle

Shortly after announcing that Bruce Willis will be retiring from acting following his aphasia diagnosis, the actor's wife Emma Heming penned a gratitude note to the fans for their unrelenting support. Taking to her Instagram story, the 43-year-old said that she's overwhelmed by the love Willis is receiving. Scout Willis, Bruce's daughter also posted a similar message for his fans, iterating that they decided to break the news publicly owing to Willis' love for them.

Taking to her Instagram story, Emma wrote, "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," and added," I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Bruce's daughter also shared a trail of glimpses alongside Bruce and wrote, "There is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world. I’d hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family."

She added, "It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, I love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it’s gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!"

Bruce's battle with aphasia was revealed by Heming and Scout vis social media in a joint statement with Die Hard star’s ex-wife, Demi Moore and his other children - Rumer, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read and continued, "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

