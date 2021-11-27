Bryan Adams Remains Hospitalized In Italy After Being Tested COVID-19 Positive Earlier

Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an update with his fans and followers. He dropped a pair of pictures and a video from the hospital in Milan, Italy. The musician was taken to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive for the second time in a month, upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday.

Bryan Adams tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Canadian rock musician posted snaps and videos featuring the frontline workers, doctors who can be seen donning PPE dresses. As for the caption, Bryan wrote, "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. Thanks to @pirelli who have been incredibly supportive as this is the culmination of two years work together. Our calendar comes out next week! The shot I’m being given is anti-thrombosis, it’s precautionary until I test negative."

The Baby When You're Gone singer arrived in Italy in order to launch and do press events for the 2022 issue of the iconic Pirelli calendar which he had photographed. Adams, who also enjoys a career as a photographer, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was cancelled due to the pandemic. Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail. Adams chose as his subjects for the calendar called On the road, other musical talents, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent.

Adams had earlier tested positive for the virus on October 30, several hours before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at which he was due to perform the song, It's Only Love, which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, with H.E.R. in honour of inductee Tina Turner. The singer's last-minute exit had caused a reshuffle with Keith Urban stepping in to replace him, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Image: Instagram/@bryanadams