The first trailer of Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Based on the novel written by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie promises a fun, delirious action-filled ride. The movie also boasts a star-studded cast that includes, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and more. Watch the trailer of Bullet train here.

'Bullet Train' trailer

The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected. The trailer starts off with Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry fighting in a small compartment of a bullet train in Japan. The trailer moves on to show Pitt talking to a mysterious woman on the phone who tells him that he has to retrieve a suitcase that is on the bullet train. As the trailer goes on, Pitt realises that he is not the only one who has been sent to retrieve the suitcase and faces off several other assassins who are in pursuit of that suitcase.

Bullet Train is an upcoming action comedy film directed by David Leitch, from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train by Kōtarō Isaka. The film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. Bullock's role was earlier going to be played by Lady Gaga, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci. Bullet Train is set to release in India on July 15, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Brad Pitt to reunite with Ocean' Eleven co-star George Clooney

Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming project that will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. The two A-listers will also produce the film through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. As per Hollywood Reporter Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, and other production houses were in the race to acquire the rights of the movie with the deal ultimately going to Apple studios.

Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. In an interview with Deadline, George Clooney revealed that he and Brad Pitt had decided to take a pay cut from their salary to ensure that the movie would get a theatrical release.

Image: Instagram/@sonypicturesin