Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are currently gearing up for the release of their film Bullet Train, which is set to get its theatrical release across the globe on August 5. The trailer of the film gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the film full of adventure, thrill, and humour.

In the movie, Brad Pitt will take on the role of an assassin, while Sandra Bullock steps into the shoes of his handler.

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train second trailer out

Pitt is seen playing the role of an assassin named Ladybug, who calls himself 'unlucky' as someone dies on every mission he takes on. He then wishes to leave his line of work after multiple botched jobs but takes on one last mission after he is convinced to do so by his handler, Maria Beetle, played by Bullock. His last mission requires him to get his hands on a briefcase from a bullet train going from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, the job is not as easy as it seems as Ladybug notices something is amiss when the train does not halt at his stop. He then realises that his train compartment is full of goons who have a mutual hatred for him and finds himself trapped on the train with them. Maria Beetle then tries to help him navigate his way to safety while staying alive and safe.

Watch the Bullet Train trailer here:

Sony Pictures Entertainment India recently announced that the upcoming film will release in four languages in India, leaving fans from the country excited.

It will hit the big screens in India on August 5 and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Bullet Train will not be the first time Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt share the screen together.

The duo was last seen collaborating in the film The Lost City, which was an adventure film with a hint of romance and comedy. Apart from the much-loved duo, the film also starred Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in pivotal roles. Pitt had an extended cameo in the film, and fans fell in love with his role.

Image: Twitter/@ThePlaylistNews