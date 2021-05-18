'Bullitt' Cast: Know The Star Cast That Played Iconic Roles In The Action Movie

One of 1968's most famous movies is Steve McQueen-starrer Bullitt, which was helmed by filmmaker Peter Yates. The plot of the film focuses on Lieutenant Frank Bullitt who is set on finding the underworld mobster who killed a witness assigned under the protection of Bullitt. McQueen's film is one of the most loved movies among fans as it has received a rating of 7.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aside from McQueen, Bullitt cast includes many famed actors who represented iconic characters in the movie. Here is a full list of the cast of Bullitt.

The cast of Bullitt

Steve McQueen as Lt. Frank Bullitt

Actor Steve McQueen plays a pivotal role in the Bullitt cast as Frank Bullitt. Bullitt is a cop in San Francisco Police Department. He is assigned to protect and invigilate on Johnny Ross, a notorious Chicago mobster, who is a key witness in an organized crime case. When the mobster is killed by two hitmen, Bullitt and his team are blamed for letting the criminals kill their witness. Bullitt must now use his knowledge to solve the mystery of Johnny Ross' death.

Don Gordon as Detective Delgetti or Dell

Detective Delgetti aka Dell is played by actor Don Gordon. Dell is one of Bullitt's teammates along with officer Carl Stanton. Dell, Stanton and Bullitt each take turns in supervising and protecting Johnny Ross, their witness. Dell takes the first shift followed by Stanton and Bullitt. When Senator Walter Charmes blames Bullitt for the death of their key witness, Dell takes equal blame and helps Bullitt in finding the killer.

Jacqueline Bisset as Cathy

Jacqueline Bisset acted as Frank Bullitt's love interest in Bullitt cast. The actor plays a supportive girlfriend for Bullitt. She drives him around town when he is unable to use his own car. In the movie, she is also seen being extremely concerned for her boyfriend's mental health when she witnesses a crime scene.

Felice Orlandi as Albert Renick

Felice Orlandi is one of the most pivotal Bullitt characters as he portrayed Albert Renick, Johnny Ross' lookalike. When Ross is captured by the San Francisco Police Department as a witness, he is kept in a cheap hotel in Embarcadero, San Francisco. There he gets shot and is later taken to the hospital, not only complicating the investigation but introducing a brand new case to the police department.

Pat Renella as Johnny Ross

The antagonist in Bullitt characters is played by Pat Renella as the real Johnny Ross. He uses Albert Renick as his lookalike to escape from the country. He had gifted a travel voucher to Albert Renick and his wife promising a trip to Rome. The travel voucher helps Bullitt realise that Ross was planning to use Albert Renick's identity to flee the United States of America.

Image: Still from Bullitt

