Cameron Diaz Turns 49: Watch Her Iconic 2000's Movies That Gained Cult-classic Status

Reigning over Hollywood in the late 90s and early 2000s, Cameron Diaz forged an enviable career with a number of blockbuster films under her belt. After appearing in Jim Carrey's The Mask, there was no stopping Diaz as she paved her way to the leading actors of Hollywood until 2014. On the occasion of Cameron Diaz' Birthday on August 30, take a look at some of her iconic movies in the 2000s that turned into cult classics.

Cameron Diaz cult movies

1. Charlie's angels

One of the biggest cult classics Cameron Diaz movies in Hollywood, McG's 2000 action Charlie's Angels changed the face of female-centric action flicks forever. Featuring a powerful cast of actors like Drew Barrymore, also the producer, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, the movie made a political statement by refusing the use of armed weapons during their fighting scenes. The juxtaposition of beauty and danger by the three females was not only lethal on their enemies but for the audience as it went on to become a huge success at the box office.

2. In her shoes

Depicting the complex relationship of two sisters, with a worlds-apart personality, Curtis Hanson's 2005 drama In Her Shoes perfectly portrayed the love-hate relationships of siblings. Featuring Cameron Diaz and Toni Collette along with Shirley MacLaine and Mark Feuerstein, Diaz played the role of the flashier and crazed sister in the movie. Along with the audience, the movie and stellar performance of the cast garnered critical acclaim.

3. Shrek

Dubbed as Hollywood's greatest cult classic, the 2001 animated film Shrek is still referenced in the modern-day. Directed by Andrew Adamson, Diaz gave her voice to Princess Fiona, Shrek's love interest in the movie. It is touted as Disney's one of the most popular films of all time.

4. Gangs of New York

Depicting the gang warfare in the 1800s of New York, Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York went on to bag 10 Oscar nominations including the Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for Diaz. Playing the role of a pickpocket, Diaz's character is accompanied by two love interests. The movie also stars DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and John C. Reilly.

5. The Holiday

The Christmas classic of 2007, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday follows the plot of two women from different parts of the movie exchanging their lives over holidays and unprecedently fall in love with local men. Featuring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet in the lead role, the movie also features Jude Law and Jack Black.

IMAGE- AP