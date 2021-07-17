Camila Cabello Propagates Self Love As She 'embraces Curves, Cellulite'

Singer Camila Cabello is all for self love and body positivity. The Senorita fame singer recently shared a video on her TikTok account, captioned ‘I luv my body’. The singer revealed in her latest post that earlier she felt uncomfortable in her own body as she used to judge herself as per societal norms. She said she was not comfortable in going out in a sports bra while working out. However, the singer has now overcome the stigma.

In the video, 24 year old proudly asserts that the she is now embracing her weight, cellulite, curves, stretch marks, etc and proudly exclaimed that she is not ashamed of her body. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy, And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” Camila recalled in the TikTok video. Later, she points the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

She said, she was not tucking her top in her pants because she was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck the crop top in all the time,” she continued. She later added that she got rid of the doubt in her mind and told herself that ‘being at war with your body is so last season.’ She continued to add in herself love video that she is grateful for the body she has as it is a blessing for her in every way. She adds that real women have cellulite, curves and fat and they should proudly own it. Camila Cabello is in a relationship with Shawn Mendes and recently celebrated their two year anniversary.



Camila Cabello's latest movie



Camila Cabello will soon be seen in the musical romantic drama Cinderella based on the fairy tail of the same name. The movie will mark Cabello's acting debut and will also feature Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, James Corden, John Mulaney, Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan in supporting roles. The movie is a modern take on the traditional tale and follows the young Cinderella who lives with her not-so-evil stepmother and stepsisters. The movie is slated to release on September 3, 2021. Cabello shared the trailer of the movie on her Instagram and wrote "#CinderellaMovie, this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3."

Image: Instagram

