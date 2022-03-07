Camila Cabello Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Break Up With Shawn Mendes

It was in the month of November when Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes officially announced their breakup via social media, thereby leaving their fandom heartbroken. Now, months after the split the Havana songstress has revealed the reason why the couple called it quits for each other. In a recent interaction with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cabello stated that 'priority shift' was one of the main things that led to their breakup.

Camila Cabello breaks silence on breakup with Shawn Mendes

During the chat, Camila Cabello shared that the couple mutually ended their relationship as there was a sudden shift in their priorities. According to her, the change happened on both sides. However, now the two are learning how to be 'healthy adults'.

She said, "As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like it was that way for both of us. We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

In the month of November, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a joint statement on Instagram stating that they have mutually ended their relationship. While doing so, the celebrity couple also added that they will continue to remain 'best friends' as their love for each other is 'stronger than ever'. The duo shared, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

In other news, Camila Cabello previously extended support to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged military attack to invade the nation. She wrote, "We did not wake up in a different world today- we woke up in the same world that continues to place profit over the planet, destruction over humanity and violence over empathy and compassion. We need global systems to change to end the continuous suffering of both people and the planet. Our hearts are broken and we will continue to fight to dismantle systems over oppression. We appeal to leaders across the globe to stop senseless violence+war. #SolidarityWithUkraine".

