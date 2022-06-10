Camille Vasquez 'disappointed' Over Dating Rumours With Client Johnny Depp: 'It's Sexist'

Johnny Depp was granted USD 15 million in damages from Amber Heard post winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife. The former's legal team has gained massive attention online – one of them being lawyer Camille Vasquez, who has been hailed as a superhero by the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's fans.

Speculations of the attorney dating Depp had been doing rounds from the beginning of the trial and now the 37-year-old has shut down all the rumours by saying, "That’s disappointing to hear."

Camille Vasquez addresses rumours of dating Johnny Depp

In a recent interview with People, Camille Vasquez dismissed the speculation about being romantically involved with Johnny Depp. Opening up about the same, she said that it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job.

She further noted, "It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear."

'We have obviously become close': Camille Vasquez

Vasque stated that she cares very deeply about her clients, adding, "We have obviously become close but when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that", she mentioned. Opening up about her love for work, she said that "my work is my love, when I love, I love really deeply."

Camille Vasquez even disclosed that she has a boyfriend with whom she is 'very happy', emphasising that it is unethical for a lawyer to date their client. Stating that she is disappointed with the rumours that she is dating Depp, Camille said, "It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."

About the trial

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard.