Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Convicted Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, has been convicted of shooting American hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. An LA jury, on Friday, found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting. The attack left Megan wounded with bullet fragments in her feet and Lanez's conviction could send him to prison for over 20 years, according to an AP report.

According to the report, the jury of seven women and five men deliberated since Thursday before convicting Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Jurors reportedly also agreed that there were aggravating factors in the attack, which can lead the rapper to 22 years of imprisonment.

Megan Thee Stallion, legally known as Megan Pete, testified during the trial that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in summer 2020, reported AP.

Megan testified that she got into a dispute with Lanez that became heated after she started insulting the rapper's music.

District Attorney praised Megan

According to AP's report, in closing arguments, District Attorney George Gascon praised Megan and said, "You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve.”

“You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face.”

Lanez's lawyer, George Mgdesyan, in the closing argument alleged that the shots were actually fired by Megan's then best friend Kelsey Harris in a jealous fight over Lanez, who tried to stop the shooting.

Harris denied being the shooter and previously identified Lanez as the one holding the gun.

About Tory Lanez

Lanez, 30, began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and received initial recognition from his mixtape Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 story,' in 2013. He released his debut studio album, 'I Told You' in 2016, which included his singles 'Say It' and 'Luv.' Lanez's fourth and fifth studio albums reached the top 10 spot on Billboard's chart. The rapper also received a Grammy Award nomination for his 2016 song 'Luv.'

About Megan Thee Stallion

Megan, 27, was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting. The hip-hop star has won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021.

With inputs from AP