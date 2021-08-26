'Candyman 2021': Release Date, Streaming Details, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

The 1992 American supernatural horror film Candyman is still hailed as one of the most sought-after horror moves of all time, creating fear in the audience's mind almost two decades after its release. Now, the makers are back with a direct sequel to send shivers down our spine again. Candyman 2021 marks the fourth film in the movie's series, based on the short story -- The Forbidden by Clive Barker. The movie, which got pushed due to the pandemic, has been written by Acadamy Award winner Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta.

For all the horror buffs, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Candyman thriller

When is Candyman 2021 coming out?

As per the makers, the movie will release in the US on 27 August and it will surely give you a nerve-wracking experience. However, the Indian audience will have to wait for a longer time as the movie is slated to release in India on 3 September. Candyman will get a theatrical release while the streaming release date has not been mentioned yet. Jordan Peele's upcoming feature is being exclusively released in the theaters from what makers have decided.

Since the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, fans can expect a digital release (if there's any in the future) most likely on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal's projects go.

The movie was supposed to originally release in June 2020. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candyman movie cast

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy

Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright

Colman Domingo as William Burke

Tony Todd as Daniel Robitaille aka Candyman

Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy

Rebecca Spence as Finley Stephens

Cassi Kramer as Helen Lyle

Michael Hargrove as Sherman Fields

Kyle Kaminsky as Grady Smith

Candyman back story: What is it about?

The 1992 horror flick follows a Chicago graduate student, who during her thesis, chances upon the legend of Candyman, the ghost of an artist, whose father was murdered in the late 19th century for his relationship with the daughter of a wealthy white man.

The latest movie is a sequel to the events of the original one which follows the protagonist Anthony McCoy, who was kidnapped by the Candyman as an infant. A visual artist, McCoy has to face the haunting of his past as the supernatural villain continues to terrorise people.

(IMAGE- GUYATTHEMOVIES/ROTTENTOMATOES/ INSTAGRAM)